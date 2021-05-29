Another cloudy day in Beaver — make the most of it with these activities

(BEAVER, UT.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Beaver, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 48 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 46 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.