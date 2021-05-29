Cancel
Rugby, ND

A rainy Saturday in Rugby — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Rugby Journal
Rugby Journal
 16 days ago

(RUGBY, ND) Saturday is set to be rainy in Rugby, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rugby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aFRJfRl00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rugby, ND
