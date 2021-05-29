Letter: Remember veterans on Memorial Day

With sincere feelings I submit these comments concerning our veterans, whether they be with us in life or are no longer with us. Feelings of pride and admiration for the men and women of all of our armed forces who served, many of whom sacrificed their very life for our great nation. Our prayers for those lost and their families. To those veterans who remain with us, from whatever war or conflict they served, we hold a deep gratitude for their actions, which gave and continue to give us the liberties and rights that all of us in this country, state, county and towns enjoy today.