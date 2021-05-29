Weather Forecast For Seymour
SEYMOUR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
