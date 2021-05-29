Cancel
Seymour, TX

Weather Forecast For Seymour

Seymour Updates
Seymour Updates
 16 days ago

SEYMOUR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aFRJbur00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seymour, TX
With Seymour Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baylor The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Baylor County in northern Texas Southern Foard County in northern Texas Northern Knox County in northern Texas Southwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Seymour, Benjamin, Gilliland, Vera, Truscott, Red Springs and Lake Kemp. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baylor The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Baylor County in northern Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Red Springs and Lake Kemp. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baylor; Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KNOX AND SOUTHWESTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Goree, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Seymour, Goree, Red Springs, Rhineland and Bomarton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN ARCHER...WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1232 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harrold to near Lake Diversion to 5 miles south of Mabelle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Grandfield, Davidson, Loveland, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Harrold, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Oklaunion, Mankins, Grayback, Lake Kickapoo, Pleasant Valley and Haynesville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Knox, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Archer County in northern Texas Wichita County in northern Texas East central Knox County in northern Texas Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Baylor County in northern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1213 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Oklaunion to 4 miles northwest of Lake Kemp to 4 miles south of Vera, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Seymour, Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Grandfield, Davidson, Megargel, Loveland, Red Springs, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Westover, Harrold, Bomarton, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Oklaunion, Mankins, Grayback and Lake Kickapoo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.