Weather Forecast For Mission

MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 45 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.