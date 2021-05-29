Cancel
Mission, SD

Weather Forecast For Mission

Posted by 
Mission Digest
 16 days ago

MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aFRJa2800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

