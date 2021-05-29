Weather Forecast For Mission
MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.