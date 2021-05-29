Daily Weather Forecast For Meeker

MEEKER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



