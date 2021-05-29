Daily Weather Forecast For Meeker
MEEKER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.