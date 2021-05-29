Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Argos, IN

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Argos

Posted by 
Argos Times
Argos Times
 16 days ago

(ARGOS, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Argos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Argos:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aFRJYDY00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Argos Times

Argos Times

Argos, IN
16
Followers
71
Post
675
Views
ABOUT

With Argos Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Argos, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Picnic#Sun Saturday#Sun Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Face#Advice#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Argos, INPosted by
Argos Times

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(ARGOS, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Argos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Argos, INPosted by
Argos Times

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(ARGOS, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Argos, INPosted by
Argos Times

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Argos

(ARGOS, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Argos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Argos, INPosted by
Argos Times

Get weather-ready — Argos’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Argos: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Argos, INPosted by
Argos Times

Forecast: The next 4 days in Argos

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Argos: Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night; Thursday, May 20: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Argos, INPosted by
Argos Times

Argos’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Argos: Sunday, May 16: Chance Rain Showers; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night;