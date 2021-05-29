Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onamia, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Onamia

Posted by 
Onamia Voice
Onamia Voice
 16 days ago

ONAMIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aFRJWS600

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Onamia Voice

Onamia Voice

Onamia, MN
8
Followers
78
Post
638
Views
ABOUT

With Onamia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frost, MN
City
Onamia, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain Showers#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related