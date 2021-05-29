Daily Weather Forecast For Borrego Springs
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 102 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 104 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.