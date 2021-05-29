Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shoals, IN

Saturday has sun for Shoals — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 16 days ago

(SHOALS, IN) A sunny Saturday is here for Shoals, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shoals:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aFRJSvC00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals, IN
16
Followers
72
Post
620
Views
ABOUT

With Shoals Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoals, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Saturday#Chance Rain Showers#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Covid 19 Restrictions#Advice#Face#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Shoals Dispatch

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Shoals

(SHOALS, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Shoals Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Shoals, INPosted by
Shoals Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Shoals’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shoals: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;