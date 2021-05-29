This $136 Knife Is Worth More Than ‘Thousands of Dollars’ of Others, According to a Professional Chef

It's called stainless not stainfree. Cooks — both amateur and pros — buy stainless steel pans for their ability to reach hell-level heat, without needing to worry about seasoning and cleanup. While that ripping-hot pan is great for getting a delicious crust on your food, it's also what gets your pan into trouble when the dishes need doing. Your stainless steel pan is bound to get stained, but no stain is impervious to some elbow grease and a couple under-the-sink essentials you already have (or can have in the next couple hours). We asked "Top Chef" season 16 winner, Kelsey Barnard Clark, how she keeps her stainless steel cookware clean after constant use and abuse. From everyday maintenance to getting rid of those stuck-on bits you've just learned to live with, here's how to clean your stainless steel pans so they'll always be good as new.