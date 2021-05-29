Cancel
Morenci, MI

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Morenci

Morenci Times
 16 days ago

(MORENCI, MI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morenci:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aFRJQ9k00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

