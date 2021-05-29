Lightning Round: Tampa Bay Lightning will allow fans to wear other teams’ gear in their premium seats
As it was reported yesterday by ESPN, the Tampa Bay Lightning will no longer require fans of opposing teams not to wear jerseys of their teams in the Lightning's premium seats and club lounges. The policy, originally presented in 2015 after a request by premium ticket holders, applies to the first three seating rows behind the ice and the Chase Club area on the south side of Amalie Arena.