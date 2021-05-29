Cancel
Hollandale, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hollandale

HOLLANDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aFRJNkn00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Hollandale

(HOLLANDALE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hollandale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.