Candor, NC

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Candor

Posted by 
Candor Post
 16 days ago

(CANDOR, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Candor Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Candor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aFRJLzL00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

