Daily Weather Forecast For Dannemora
DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
