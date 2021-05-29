Cancel
Dannemora, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Dannemora

Dannemora Daily
 16 days ago

DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aFRJK6c00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

