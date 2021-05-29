Daily Weather Forecast For Dannemora

DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 39 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Light Rain High 55 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Light Rain High 57 °F, low 46 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 8 mph



