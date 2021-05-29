Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, KS

Weather Forecast For Hillsboro

Posted by 
Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
 16 days ago

HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aFRJJDt00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 62 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro, KS
9
Followers
70
Post
326
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hillsboro, KSPosted by
Hillsboro Daily

Here’s the cheapest gas in Hillsboro Saturday

(HILLSBORO, KS) According to Hillsboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas. Casey's at 314 N Ash St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Dollar General at 605 Orchard Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.
Hillsboro, KSPosted by
Hillsboro Daily

Get weather-ready — Hillsboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Harvey County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harvey; Marion; McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McPherson County in central Kansas Central Harvey County in south central Kansas Southwestern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1258 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Halstead, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newton, North Newton, Walton, Hesston and Moundridge. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 27 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Harvey County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harvey, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harvey; Marion; McPherson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON CENTRAL HARVEY AND SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.