Weather Forecast For Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 62 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



