Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Junction

(JUNCTION, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Junction Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Junction:

Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 81 °F, low 65 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.