Columbus, MT

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Columbus

Posted by 
Columbus News Watch
Columbus News Watch
 16 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MT) A sunny Saturday is here for Columbus, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Columbus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFRJGZi00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Columbus News Watch

Columbus News Watch

Columbus, MT
With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

