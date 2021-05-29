Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(KARNES CITY, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Karnes City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Karnes City:

Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 71 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly Cloudy High 87 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.