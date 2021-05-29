Cancel
Karnes City, TX

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Karnes City Today
 16 days ago

(KARNES CITY, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Karnes City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Karnes City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFRJFgz00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

