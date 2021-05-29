4-Day Weather Forecast For Haskell
HASKELL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
