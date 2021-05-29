Cancel
Haskell, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Haskell

Haskell News Flash
HASKELL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aFRJDvX00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

