4-Day Weather Forecast For David City
DAVID CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
