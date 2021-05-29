Cancel
David City, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For David City

David City Journal
David City Journal
 16 days ago

DAVID CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aFRJBA500

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

David City, NE
ABOUT

With David City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

