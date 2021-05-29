4-Day Weather Forecast For David City

DAVID CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 63 °F, low 51 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



