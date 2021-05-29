Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton, ME

Wilton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wilton News Alert
Wilton News Alert
 16 days ago

WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aFRJAHM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilton News Alert

Wilton News Alert

Wilton, ME
8
Followers
74
Post
877
Views
ABOUT

With Wilton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilton, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wilton, MEPosted by
Wilton News Alert

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WILTON, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wilton Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Wilton, MEPosted by
Wilton News Alert

Get weather-ready — Wilton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wilton: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Franklin County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OXFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 558 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilton, or 7 miles west of Farmington, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Farmington, Dixfield, Wilton, Carthage, Town Of Washington, Perkins and Temple. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Franklin County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Southern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Franklin; Southern Franklin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY At 433 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Phillips, or 12 miles northwest of Farmington, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Farmington, Phillips, Weld, Carthage, Avon, Town Of Washington, Perkins, Temple, Strong, Industry and New Vineyard. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Franklin County, MEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Oxford County in western Maine South central Franklin County in western Maine * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Wilton, or 9 miles west of Farmington, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farmington, Jay, Dixfield, Canton, Wilton, Weld, Carthage, Avon, Town Of Washington, Perkins and Temple. This also includes Mount Blue. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH