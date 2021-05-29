Cancel
Colfax, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Colfax

Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 16 days ago

COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFRJ6ph00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colfax, WA
With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Colfax, WA
