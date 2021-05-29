Cancel
Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown Daily Weather Forecast

Hagerstown News Beat
 16 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFRJ5wy00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 42 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

