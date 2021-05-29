Hagerstown Daily Weather Forecast

HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 56 °F, low 42 °F 8 to 16 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



