Avalon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.