Soda Springs Weather Forecast
SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
