Soda Springs, ID

Soda Springs Weather Forecast

Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 16 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aFRJ3BW00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

