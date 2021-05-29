Cancel
Butler, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Butler

BUTLER, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aFRJ2In00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Butler, AL
