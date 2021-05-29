Cancel
Manchester, VT

Daily Weather Forecast For Manchester

Posted by 
Manchester Dispatch
 16 days ago

MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFRJ1Q400

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 49 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

