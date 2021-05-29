Daily Weather Forecast For Manchester
MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 49 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
