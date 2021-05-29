Cancel
Weaverville, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Weaverville

Weaverville Updates
 16 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aFRJ0XL00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 51 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 106 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 110 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Weaverville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

