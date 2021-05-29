Daily Weather Forecast For Weaverville

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 97 °F, low 51 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 100 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 106 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 110 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



