Malad City, ID

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Malad City Daily
 16 days ago

(MALAD CITY, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Malad City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Malad City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aFRIzkQ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

