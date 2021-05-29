Cancel
Boardman, OR

Boardman Daily Weather Forecast

 16 days ago

BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aFRIxyy00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

