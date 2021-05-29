Cancel
Maricopa, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday's sunny forecast in Maricopa

Maricopa Digest
Maricopa Digest
 16 days ago

(MARICOPA, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Maricopa, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maricopa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aFRIw6F00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

