Sonora, TX

A rainy Saturday in Sonora — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Sonora News Beat
 16 days ago

(SONORA, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Sonora, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sonora:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aFRIvDW00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sonora, TX
