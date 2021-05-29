A rainy Saturday in Sonora — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(SONORA, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Sonora, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sonora:

Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 67 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 30 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 80 °F, low 65 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.