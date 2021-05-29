Cancel
Crane, TX

Crane Daily Weather Forecast

Crane Post
CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aFRIuKn00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

