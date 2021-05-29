Crane Daily Weather Forecast
CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
