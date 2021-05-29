Weather Forecast For Burney
BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 98 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
