Burney, CA

Weather Forecast For Burney

Burney Times
Burney Times
 16 days ago

BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aFRItS400

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burney, CA
ABOUT

With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wednesday sun alert in Burney — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BURNEY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burney. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Get weather-ready — Burney’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burney: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then chance rain and snow showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain and snow showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TEHAMA AND SOUTHEASTERN SHASTA COUNTIES At 741 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Paynes Creek, or 12 miles south of Shingletown, moving southwest at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Shingletown, Lyonsville, Paynes Creek and Manton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.