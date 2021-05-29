Eureka Weather Forecast
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
