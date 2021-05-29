Cancel
Eagle Butte, SD

Eagle Butte Daily Weather Forecast

Eagle Butte News Beat
EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aFRIrgc00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Eagle Butte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

