Eagle Butte Daily Weather Forecast
EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
