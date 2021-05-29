Cancel
Wyalusing, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Wyalusing

Wyalusing News Watch
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aFRIqnt00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Periods of rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Periods of rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

