Daily Weather Forecast For Wyalusing
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Periods of rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 51 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Periods of rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.