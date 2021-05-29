Daily Weather Forecast For Wyalusing

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Periods of rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 51 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Periods of rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 56 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.