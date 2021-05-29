Saturday rain in Franklinville: Ideas to make the most of it

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Franklinville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklinville:

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 51 °F, low 41 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.