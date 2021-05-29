Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinville, NY

Saturday rain in Franklinville: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 16 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Franklinville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklinville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0aFRIpvA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 41 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville, NY
13
Followers
72
Post
671
Views
ABOUT

With Franklinville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklinville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Saturday#Chance Rain Showers#Fun#The Sun#Retirement Savings#Nws Data#Cloud#Bookkeeping#Household Tasks#Attractions#Money#Liftoff#Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Franklinville, NYPosted by
Franklinville Updates

Franklinville is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Franklinville, NYPosted by
Franklinville Updates

Get weather-ready — Franklinville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklinville: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;