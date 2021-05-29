Cancel
Hobart, OK

Weather Forecast For Hobart

Hobart Post
Hobart Post
 16 days ago

HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aFRIoHf00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma North central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Manitou, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Snyder, Mountain Park, Indiahoma, Manitou and southwestern Fort Sill. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COMANCHE...SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL TILLMAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Kiowa; Tillman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Kiowa...eastern Tillman...Cotton...southwestern Caddo...Comanche...western Clay Wichita and Archer Counties Until 130 AM CDT AT 1254 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Cooperton to 6 miles west of Chattanooga to near Holliday to 6 miles southwest of Archer City, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?