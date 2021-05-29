Cancel
New Bloomfield, PA

Saturday rain in New Bloomfield: Ideas to make the most of it

New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 16 days ago

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in New Bloomfield Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Bloomfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFRImWD00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 51 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

