Weather Forecast For Kingman
KINGMAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
