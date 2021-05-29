Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingman, KS

Weather Forecast For Kingman

Posted by 
Kingman Updates
Kingman Updates
 16 days ago

KINGMAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aFRIkkl00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingman Updates

Kingman Updates

Kingman, KS
4
Followers
71
Post
421
Views
ABOUT

With Kingman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingman, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kingman, KSPosted by
Kingman Updates

Get weather-ready — Kingman’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingman: Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...