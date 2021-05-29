Cancel
Lawtey, FL

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Lawtey News Watch
Lawtey News Watch
 16 days ago

(LAWTEY, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lawtey Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawtey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aFRIjs200

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey, FL
With Lawtey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

(LAWTEY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lawtey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.