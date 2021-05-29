Cancel
West Wendover, NV

Take advantage of Saturday’s cloudy forecast in West. Wendover

West Wendover News Watch
 16 days ago

(WEST. WENDOVER, NV.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over West. Wendover Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Wendover:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aFRIfL800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With West Wendover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

