Daily Weather Forecast For Glasgow
GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
