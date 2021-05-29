Daily Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai
KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
