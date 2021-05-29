Cancel
Kaunakakai, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai

Posted by 
Kaunakakai News Alert
 16 days ago

KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aFRIcgx00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kaunakakai, HI
ABOUT

With Kaunakakai News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

