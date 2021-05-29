Daily Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai

KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 26 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.