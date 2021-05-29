Stroud Weather Forecast

STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 70 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



