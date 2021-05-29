Cancel
Stroud, OK

Stroud Weather Forecast

Stroud Digest
Stroud Digest
 16 days ago

STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aFRIboE00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

