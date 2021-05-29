Daily Weather Forecast For San Saba
SAN SABA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
