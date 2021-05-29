Cancel
San Saba, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For San Saba

San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
SAN SABA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aFRIavV00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

San Saba Dispatch

Get weather-ready — San Saba’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Saba: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
San Saba County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1050 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Saba, Richland Springs, Algerita, Cherokee, Sloan, Chappel, Hall, Harkeyville, Spring Creek, Us-190 Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line, Locker and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-San Saba County Line. This will include low water crossings in San Saba and Richland Springs, as well as low water crossings on secondary roads for the rural areas of San Saba County.
San Saba County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Saba SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN SABA COUNTY UNTIL 1100 AM CDT At 1016 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherokee, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cherokee, Bend and Chappel.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Brown County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Nolan; San Saba; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Nolan, San Saba, Shackelford, Taylor and Throckmorton. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches in the watch area tonight on top of already saturated soils may lead to flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.