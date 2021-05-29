Morganton Daily Weather Forecast

MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



