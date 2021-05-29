Cancel
Morganton, GA

Morganton Daily Weather Forecast

Morganton Digest
 16 days ago

MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aFRIWLT00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morganton, GAPosted by
Morganton Digest

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Morganton

(MORGANTON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Morganton, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Morganton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 8101 Appalachian Hwy.
Morganton, GAPosted by
Morganton Digest

Get weather-ready — Morganton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Morganton: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance light rain during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night;